‘PGA Tour put price on human rights’: U.S. Senator puts Jay Monahan on blast as Congress sets sights on LIV deal

The PGA Tour has faced quite the backlash following its announcement to align itself with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Numerous golfers, fans, media, and even 9/11 Families United, the organization the tour stood by last year, have all expressed their dismay.

Politicians have too.

“The PGA Tour has placed a price on human rights and betrayed the long history of sports and athletes that advocate for social change and progress,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in a statement.

“The PGA Tour has spent two years lambasting Saudi sports-washing and paying lip service to the integrity of the sport of golf, which will now be used unabashedly by the Kingdom to distract from its many crimes. I will keep a close eye on the structure of this deal and its implications.”

The other Senator from the Constitution State, Chris Murphy (D-CT), weighed in too.

So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis' human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport.



“So weird,” Murphy tweeted. “PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis’ human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport.”

“I guess maybe their concerns weren’t really about human rights?”

One of the Senate’s most important committees, the Foreign Relations Committee, which influences and develops United States foreign policy, will likely examine this deal too.

“Yes,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) when asked if the committee will look into this, according to The Hill. “And the question obviously is whether or not there are any current laws involving foreign relations or foreign business deals that haven’t been compiled with.”

Durbin is one of the higher-ranked Democrats in the Senate.

Republicans have blasted this deal too, namely Rep. Chip Roy from Texas.

“In the end, it’s always about the money,” Roy tweeted. “Saudi Arabia just bought themselves a one-world golf government.”