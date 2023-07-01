U.S. Senior Open: Steve Stricker, Ernie Els among big names contending at difficult SentryWorld

The U.S. Senior Open is in Wisconsin this week, and plenty of big names are at the top of the leaderboard.

Bernhard Langer of Germany leads at 3-under par, but Steve Stricker and Ernie Els are three strokes behind him at even par.

That may sound like a large deficit, but leads can evaporate quickly on this difficult layout.

Only five players sit under par at SentryWorld through 36 holes. The scoring average is 76.8, almost six strokes over par.

The par-5 10th hole, which measures 563 yards, is the only hole playing under par.

“The scores aren’t going anywhere,” Stricker said after the round. “It’s very challenging. It’s very tough. If you don’t hit the fairway, you’re scrambling.”

SentryWorld is playing like a traditional U.S. Open: penal rough, fast greens, and plenty of length at 7,100 yards.

The best players in the world over 50 are struggling on this Wisconsin track, which could host a U.S. Open in the future.

Yet, this week, anyone within six shots of the lead is still in contention, including Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke, who are at 3-over for the championship.

Other big names contending include Y.E. Yang and Miguel Angel Jiménez of Spain, who both sit at 1-over.

But watch out for Retief Goosen, who finished runner-up to Jim Furyk at the 2021 U.S. Senior Open. Goosen, who won the 2001 and 2004 U.S. Opens, sits at 1-under and will play in the penultimate group alongside Rod Pampling.

No matter what happens, one thing remains certain: the U.S. Senior Open will produce tremendous drama, and the field will continue to struggle. With this many major champions in the hunt, anything can happen.

Who do you think conquers the difficult test that is SentryWorld? Let us know in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.