PGA Tour-LIV Golf Senate hearing to air live on the Golf Channel Tuesday

On Tuesday, two PGA Tour officials will testify before the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI).

The hearing will air live on Golf Channel beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Ron Price, the Chief Operating Officer of the PGA Tour, and Jimmy Dunne, a policy board member and one of the masterminds behind the tour’s agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), will testify in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), chair of the PSI, initiated this hearing by asking key stakeholders to come to Washington “to discuss the circumstances and terms of the planned agreement between PGA Tour and the PIF, how many entities formed through the planned agreement will be structured, the expected impact on PGA Tour and LIV Golf players, and the anticipated role of the PIF in U.S. professional golf.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman are two important individuals that will not appear at the Capitol.

Monahan has battled health issues for the past few weeks and cited health concerns as why he cannot testify before the Senate.

Yet, the commissioner announced he would return to his post on Jul. 17, just six days after Tuesday’s hearing.

Meanwhile, Norman cited “scheduling conflicts” as to why he could not attend the hearing. He was most recently in England as LIV Golf wrapped up its London event.

Despite Monahan’s and Norman’s absence, plenty of questions should be answered at the hearing.

Dunne played a major role in brokering the deal with the PIF, as he originally initiated the conversation with PIF Governor Yasir al-Rumayyan.

Price filled in for Monahan while he has been away from the tour.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.