U.S. Women’s Open champ Allisen Corpuz receives heartwarming message from President Obama

Former President of the United States Barack Obama joined the golf world by congratulating Allisen Corpuz on her U.S. Women’s Open victory.

“Congratulations to fellow Hawaiian Allisen Corpuz for winning the U.S. Women’s Open,” Obama said in a tweet. “You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!”

The Hawaiian native became the first U.S. Women’s Open winner since 2016 when Brittany Lang won it. She joined Michelle Wie West as the only other Hawaiian to win this historic event. Wie West won it in 2014 at Pinehurst.

This triumph was also the 2022 LPGA Rookie of the Year’s first professional win.

Corpuz posted a 9-under to beat the field by three strokes. She became the first woman to win a major championship at Pebble Beach. The 25-year-old also took home the biggest check in LPGA history, earning a $2 million prize.

It didn’t matter if the rules officials put her on the clock for slow play or if she made a bogey, nothing got her out of the zone.

Corpuz will have her name on the wall of the clubhouse alongside Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, who both won majors at the iconic golf course.

“Tiger just absolutely annihilated this place [in 2000]. Yeah, it’s really special,” Corpuz said to the USGA. “Twenty, 30 years from now, I think just the fact that it’s a U.S. Open means a lot to me, but knowing that it’s at Pebble makes it even sweeter.”

To get a tweet from Obama has to be memorable, but for him to be from the same state makes it even more special. He even invited Corpuz for a round of golf.