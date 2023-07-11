Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy possible ownership stake in LIV Golf among stunning proposals in PGA Tour deal

LIV Golf proposed that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy would own their own LIV Golf teams and participate in LIV Golf events, per evidence revealed at the Senate’s Jul. 11 hearing.

The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) invited PGA Tour Policy Board Member Jimmy Dunne and PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price to testify and discuss the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

As a part of this hearing, the PSI released a 276-page document that contains evidence and communications between the tour and LIV Golf representatives.

In Appendix Four of this document, LIV Golf provided a long set of “foundational principles/objectives” in its discussions with the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf executives want to initiate a “large-scale superstar LIV style team global event to include PGA, LIV, and LPGA players.”

Those in power at LIV want Woods and McIlroy to participate in that event, which would air on live television.

“To increase Ryder Cup level of interest, this also may include the constitution of national teams,” Appendix Four reads. “The introduction of national teams should work well as it creates real jeopardy/excitement for broadcasters and fans. The qualifying is to be held in Saudi Arabia, with the final week in Dubai. TV revenue is to flow to LIV.”

LIV Golf and the PIF invested in golf as a part of its ‘Vision 2030,’ which seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy and increase its influence on the global stage.

If Woods and McIlroy were to compete, all eyes would focus on this event in Saudi Arabia as these players are arguably the biggest names associated with the PGA Tour.

Consequently, Saudi Arabia would emerge as the real winner. It would host this marquee event in the future and have golfers, fans, and broadcasters flock to the Arabian Peninsula for this proposed event.

LIV Golf made other proposals too.

LIV golfers are to have full status on the PGA Tour restored.

LIV golfers will receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) Points.

LIV golfers will have complete access to the major championships: The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship.

LIV golfers will have full Ryder Cup and President’s Cup privileges.

Maybe the most surprising development is that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of PIF, will receive membership to Augusta National and the R&A, golf’s governing body outside the United States.

Players on the Saudi-backed tour, such as Phil Mickelson, have long advocated for OWGR points and access to the majors.

It does not appear at this time that the proposals have been accepted. Nor is there any evidence that the PGA Tour has refused such requests either.

Either way, plenty of details still need to be worked out.

Dunne and Price repeatedly said throughout the hearing that the only existing agreement is a framework agreement—or, as Mickelson called it, “an agreement to have an agreement.”

However, these details within this document reveal what the future of professional golf may look like.

Whatever happens, team golf appears to be here to stay. Whether through LIV Golf or Woods and McIlroy’s TGL Golf League, which will begin on Monday evenings in January 2024.

