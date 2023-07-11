Rory McIlroy’s meeting with Saudi governor revealed at PGA Tour Congressional hearing

Rory McIlroy has easily been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf since its inception in 2022. McIlroy consistently took the moral high ground, but also has detailed his desire to end the schism in the sport of golf.

Tuesday morning, PGA Tour COO Ron Price and policy board member Jimmy Dunne were brought before the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) to testify to the PGA Tour’s deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PSI released a 276-page document that relayed communications between the PGA Tour, players, LIV Golf and the Saudi’s PIF. One such communication revealed a meeting between McIlroy and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of PIF, in late 2022.

A meeting was “arranged for Rory to meet with his Excellency in Dubai... It was a very cordial and constructive meeting... He [Al-Rumayyan] has been frustrated by his inability to engage constructively with the PGA,” the document reads.

“In our meeting, Rory and His Excellency talked of the need for compromise to benefit the game’s stakeholders, be in players, fans, broadcasters, sponsors and charities.”

“There was an agreement by Rory and His Excellency that the leading players are unwilling to compete in more than 26 tournaments.”

Despite surprising news of this meeting, McIlroy does appear to have swayed from his principles.

Rory McIlroy “was seeking no personal financial gain, he was simply trying to unify the game,” the statement read.

That was far from the only stunning revelation that came out of Washington Tuesday. It was also revealed that LIV Golf propositioned Tiger Woods and McIlroy with ownership stake in creating a new series of team events.

It is unclear whether that had been accepted or denied in part of the deal.