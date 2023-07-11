Greg Norman to be fired as LIV Golf CEO, per PGA Tour Congressional hearings

According to PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price, Greg Norman will leave his post as LIV Golf CEO should the tour’s agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) go through.

“If we reach a definitive agreement, we will not have a place for that type of position,” Price said Tuesday.

Price noted that Norman could move into a different capacity should the stakeholders finalize the agreement.

Price and PGA Tour Policy Board Member Jimmy Dunne appeared before the Senate Tuesday to testify in front of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI).

The PSI invited Price and Dunne to testify so they could share the details of the PGA Tour’s pending agreement with the PIF.

The committee also invited PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Norman, with the latter declining due to “scheduling conflicts.”

Monahan has been away from the PGA Tour since Jun. 13, when he announced he needed to take a leave of absence due to unnamed health concerns.

On Jul. 8, Monahan announced he would return on Jul. 17. Interestingly, just six days after the hearing.

Norman, meanwhile, spent last weekend in England, as LIV Golf staged an event in London.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the chair of the PSI, noted during the hearing that a potential side agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF indicated Norman would be “terminated” as LIV Golf CEO.

Sen. Blumenthal also pointed out that his teams are working with Monahan and Norman to testify before the PSI at a later date.

