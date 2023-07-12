American Century Championship: Fantasy Golf tees it up for $10,000 and trips for 2

The American Century Championship is back, featuring more than 80 sports legends and celebrities at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Lake Tahoe.

Charles Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen are some notable names that will be playing.

Defending champion Tony Romo will be there, too, as he tries to win this event for a fourth time.

As a part of this tournament, golf fans around the world can get in on the action by building their own “Fantasy Golf Team.”

Participants have until Jul. 13 to pick their teams and can do so by visiting www.accfantasygolf.com for a chance to win $10,000 for a charity of their choice, trips for two and autographed keepsakes.

Here is how it works:

First, participants review the celebrity field and build their initial team by Jul. 13 at www.accfantasygolf.com.

The celebrity players are divided into five groups based on their level of play.

Fantasy players will pick one player from each of the five groups, a much more difficult challenge than selecting the best five players.

Then, fans should tune into the American Century Championship Jul. 14-16.

Peacock will air Friday’s coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel airing a tape delay at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, NBC will broadcast the tournament live from Lake Tahoe, with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

But if fans are unhappy with their team’s performance after day one, they can salvage their roster the next day. Fans change up their fantasy golf teams daily.

The overall winner will receive $10,000 for a charity of their choice.

In addition to the donation, the overall winner—as well as the winners of each day’s rounds—will receive a trip for two, including hotel, airfare, and tournament tickets, to next year’s tournament.

A free trip to Lake Tahoe to watch some of the world’s biggest celebrity golfers is a potentially life-changing prize.

Additionally, contestants will have a chance to win a 25th-anniversary autographed golf ball celebrating American Century Investment’s title sponsorship of this premier celebrity golf tournament since 1999. Celebrity players will sign the supersized golf ball during the practice rounds, and the winner of the autographed keepsake will be selected at random from all the fantasy golf registrants.

After fans create their American Century Championship Fantasy Golf team, players can share their picks on social media and weigh in on the action using #ACCFantasyGolf.

For more information about this year’s tournament, please visit www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.