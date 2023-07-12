Xander Schauffele joins betrayal bandwagon after PGA Tour Senate hearings

Xander Schauffele has lost trust in PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Schauffele detailed his misgivings with Monahan and the LIV Golf deal during Wednesday’s press conference ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

“If you want to call it one of the rockier times on Tour, [Monahan] was supposed to be there for us and wasn’t,” Schauffele said. “Obviously, he had some health issues. I’m glad that he said he’s feeling much better. But yeah, I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return.”

“I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust, and he has a lot less of it now. So I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

Other top players have felt betrayed by PGA leadership, too, including Jon Rahm.

On Jun. 6, Monahan joined Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), to announce to the world that the PGA had entered a framework agreement with PIF.

The news blindsided players, as key stakeholders left tour stars out of the loop during negotiations.

Rory McIlroy, an avid supporter of the PGA Tour and staunch critic of LIV Golf, admitted to feeling like a ‘sacrificial lamb’ after the news dropped.

Schauffele has long been well-liked by his peers and fans, as his even-keeled demeanor rubs off on those around him.

He now shares frustrations with McIlroy and Rahm over the lack of transparency from the PGA’s deal with PIF. But he hopes that PGA Tour will keep its players up-to-date.

“Most of the players on the PGA Tour are together and want to be informed and want to have a say in what happens,” Schauffele said Wednesday.

“Right now, with this hearing and everything that’s going on, these are just sort of steps in the process to getting not what we want but more transparency and getting a seat at the table. It’s a for-members organization, and that’s what it should be.”

