Brooks Koepka's feud with Bryson DeChambeau a thing of the past with hysterical new photo

LIV Golf has stirred the pot of professional golf for the last year. But it at least brought about an end to a publicized golf feud. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau seem to have made up as they posed for a photo together on social media.

"This league," Koepka captioned the photo and tagged DeChambeau. They both have giant smiles on their faces. Koepka points to his 'Let's Go Brooksy' shirt, exhibiting some self-aggrandizing but in a hysterical way.

These two couldn't stand each other just a few years ago. The golf world saw them take jabs at one another for the longest time. There was also the hilarious video of Koepka rolling his eyes as DeChambeau walked behind him. That video became an instant meme that people still use.

They seemed to push down the feud at the 2021 Ryder Cup. The Americans had "team shirts" made that featured a photoshopped picture of Koepka and DeCambeau's heads on the Step Brothers' portrait photo.

After that, the feud calmed down, making many people assume it wasn’t real.

Now there is this photo of them together, looking like two best friends at a golf resort on their annual guys’ trip.

Koepka’s “This league” caption seems to be a nod to LIV Golf. It comes across as though LIV Golf helped end the feud and bring them the two major champions together. They are also trying to find their way onto this year’s Ryder Cup team. Koepka has the points, but DeChambeau needs help.

Will DeChambeau be the godfather of Koepka’s future son? Probably not, but it seems the whole Brooksy-Bryson feud is in the past — for now.