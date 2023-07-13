Rory McIlroy drops ‘retire’ bomb on LIV Golf ahead of Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy fired a beautiful 6-under 64 round to open the Genesis Scottish Open.

But the real fireworks took place after his round when McIlroy commented on LIV Golf for the first time since the Jul. 11 Senate hearings.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire,” McIlroy told Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard. “That’s how I feel about it. I’d play the majors, but I’d be pretty comfortable [with that].”

At the hearing in Washington, the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) released a 276-page document for public viewing that detailed communications, proposals, and other important points about the PGA’s deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Within that document, LIV Golf proposed that McIlroy and Tiger Woods own a team and play in at least ten LIV Golf events.

Other proposals included Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, joining Augusta National as a member.

Another communication within this document revealed a meeting between McIlroy and Al-Rumayyan in late 2022.

A meeting was “arranged for Rory to meet with his Excellency in Dubai... It was a very cordial and constructive meeting... He [Al-Rumayyan] has been frustrated by his inability to engage constructively with the PGA,” the document reads.

Yet, McIlroy has no desire to own a LIV Golf team or play on the Saudi-backed circuit. He has long criticized LIV while championing the PGA Tour’s cause.

Then on Jun. 7, the day after the Tour’s deal with PIF, McIlroy admitted to feeling like a ‘sacrificial lamb.’

McIlroy felt betrayed by PGA Tour leadership and shared those frustrations with other top players over the lack of transparency.

But the Northern Irishman appeared to have more information than others when the announcement dropped on Jun. 6.

“I wasn’t quite as in the dark as some of the other guys, but people felt blind-sided by it, and I can obviously understand why Jordan [Spieth] and Xander [Schauffele] and a lot of the other guys would feel that way,” McIlroy said.

“After everything that’s transpired over the last few weeks, the players will find themselves more at the table to try to get whatever they want out of it.”

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.