Steph Curry’s spiteful response to Charles Barkley’s chances at American Century Top 70 finish

Steph Curry and Charles Barkley have a unique relationship. They interact with each other during the NBA season, and they are also both avid golfers.

This week, Barkley and Curry are in the field at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, NV.

Ahead of the tournament, Curry answered a question about the most gambled-on bet for the event — will Barkley finish inside the top 70?

“No chance… I’m just spiteful because they beat me, him and Phil in The Match a long time ago,” Curry said. “I haven’t been able to get my revenge, so I’m a hater. I don’t think he’s going to get it.”

Curry never holds back when it comes to Barkley. He enjoys giving Chuck a hard time about everything. Barkley also enjoys teasing Curry and other players on and off the golf course.

Pandemonium out here in Tahoe for Steph Curry at the American Century tournament pic.twitter.com/xPqzITWMEp — CamCobey_NBA (@CamCobeyNBA) July 12, 2023

The Match that Barkley was referring to was three years ago, in 2020. He is clearly still holding onto that loss. At least Curry acknowledges he is a hater and doesn’t try to hide it.

The 4-time NBA champion is a talented golfer. He has played in some Korn Ferry events and is one of the better athletes in these celebrity events.

Barkley, on the other hand, is notorious for his atrocious golf swing. It’s improved recently, but the ‘mound round of rebound’ is still the butt of many jokes.

Barkley lost 60 pounds this year, which may help his chances this week of finishing inside the top 70, but Curry isn’t convinced.

“That helps the golf swing… but not this week,” Curry said.