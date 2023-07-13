Tony Romo’s hysterical troll job of Sharks legend Joe Pavelski ahead of American Century Championship

Defending American Century Championship winner, Tony Romo made the entire media room laugh on Thursday during his pre-tournament press conference. He said six words at the perfect time, producing quite the mic-drop moment.

Joe Pavelski, a former captain of the San Jose Sharks and current Dallas Stars right winger, fell to Romo in a playoff last year. He came close to claiming his first title, but the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback earned his third instead.

“I’m just excited to be back,” Pavelski said. “July comes around, get to play more golf; game starts coming around. Hopefully, I’m in a good enough spot to contend again.”

“It was fun to experience a playoff setting” and as he made that statement, Romo out of nowhere popped his head in the media room.

“It was fun. It sure was fun,” Romo said in jest. Everyone in the room chuckled, including Pavelski.

It took two playoff holes for the 4-time Pro Bowler to beat Pavelski and Mark Mulder.

Mulder and Pavelski each hit a tree on their tee shot on the second playoff hole. Romo capitalized on those mistakes and claimed victory.

The former Dallas quarterback turned NFL commentator is the odds-on favorite for the 34th edition of the American Century Championship. He is looking to go back-to-back for the second time in this event after doing so in 2018 and 2019.

It’s easy for all of the athletes to have fun with one another this week. Despite all being very competitive, this tournament provides a laid back atmosphere helped out by American Century Investments.

This tournament has already raised over $7 million for Stowers Institute for Medical Research as well as local charities in California, South Tahoe and Nevada. Furthermore, American Century Investments incredibly donates 40 percent of their profits – nearly $2 billion since 2000 – to medical research.

That’s plenty of reason for everyone to let it hang loose and have fun.