Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ new mansion features his own par 3 hole in the backyard

Patrick Mahomes loves the game of golf, and his new house proves that.

According to NFL Reporter Dov Kleiman, Mahomes has a new par-3 hole on his property, along with a giant pool and a 50-yard football field.

Each year, it seems like he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, or at the very least, the AFC Championship.

But when he is not quarterbacking the Chiefs and turning heads around the NFL, Mahomes spends time on the course.

Now he can spend even more time practicing his game, thanks to a new house he recently built in Cass County, Missouri.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany finished building their dream home.



In 2021, Mahomes announced he bought a plot of land in Kansas City and said he's building a house there.



This is the result:

▪️ Massive Mansion

▪️ Giant Pool

▪️ Big Private Pond

▪️ Par 3 Golf… pic.twitter.com/zBdCOEVc8K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 10, 2023

Mahomes and Travis Kelce recently defeated Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in “The Match VII,” which occurred at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs dominated, winning 3 & 2 on the 10th hole, as it was a 12-hole match.

The Jun. 29 event was the second time Mahomes participated in The Match, as he paired up with Josh Allen in 2022, losing to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes is a pretty solid golfer, holding a handicap of 7.7, per Golf.com. The Kansas City Quarterback rarely breaks 80, but when he does, that is a good round for him.

He will tee it up again at the American Century Championship, the celebrity golf tournament held on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

The American Century Championship begins Friday, with coverage starting on Peacock at 4 p.m. ET. NBC will air the tournament on Saturday and Sunday from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET.

Be sure to tune in to watch Mahomes and plenty of other stars, including Tony Romo, who comes to Lake Tahoe as the defending champion.

