Tony Romo sends a Steph Curry warning to American Century Championship contenders

This week some of the best celebrity golfers are in Lake Tahoe, NV, for the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The event is entering its 34th year, and NBC Sports will broadcast the tournament.

American Century Investments raises money for national and local charities as they distribute their $600,000 purse, per the tournament's website. The tournament has raised more than $7 million for Stowers Institute for Medical Research as well as local charities in California, South Tahoe and Nevada.

The event is a 54-hole modified Stableford format that runs Friday through Sunday, June 14-16.

Three-time champion Tony Romo is back to see if he can go back-to-back for a second time. He won in 2018 and 2019 as well. He is the favorite to win this week.

Romo warned the field about one player in particular during his pre-tournament press conference Thursday.

"He'll (Steph Curry) have more time than this year; he's always coming in the week after," Romo said. "He'll be in the mix this year — that's the guess."

With Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors getting eliminated earlier in the playoffs than usual, Romo recognized a trend, as did the media room.

Curry would later detail how he seems to either play really well at the ACC, or win an NBA title. The Dubs had a deflating end to their season, which allowed him to spend more time on the course.

Most recently, the golf world saw him and Klay Thompson take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in June for the latest edition of The Match. The Warriors duo ultimately fell to the Chiefs pair.

This year marks Curry's 10th appearance at the American Century Championship. His best finishes came in 2020, 2017 and 2013 when he finished solo or tied for fourth.

Last year he finished 16th at the event, but has consistently been in the mix year in and year out.

The 4-time NBA champion is currently the 6th favorite to win the tournament with 8-1 odds.