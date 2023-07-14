Padraig Harrington’s stern ‘challenge’ to PGA Tour players ahead of the Open Championship

The PGA Tour is back in the British Isles this week as the Genesis Scottish Open takes center stage ahead of next week’s Open Championship.

Irishman Padraig Harrington is in the field, despite playing on the Champions Tour nowadays.

Unsurprisingly to him, Harrington is in contention after carding a 4-under round of 66 Friday.

“I feel I can challenge anybody on a links golf course route, no doubt,” Harrington said after his second round. “From years of playing, it comes naturally to me. And I don’t have a problem coming back and playing with the young guys on any golf course, but obviously, links makes it a little easier for me.”

He purposefully picked this event to prepare for The Open Championship, which he won consecutively in 2007 and 2008. It’s uncommon for Senior Tour players to keep up with the young guns, but Paddy does not lack confidence or skill.

Maybe Harrington can turn back the clock again next week at Royal Liverpool.

Heading into this weekend at the Scottish Open, Harrington sits at 7-under par for the championship. World number one Scottie Scheffler is also at 7-under.

Harrington is contending because of his steady driving, as he has hit 18-of-26 fairways through two rounds. That has allowed him to hit plenty of greens in regulation, as he ranks first in that category, hitting 83% of greens thus far.

“I hit it very straight off the tee, which, if you do that around here, the second shots are big enough targets,” Harrington said. “So driving the ball well certainly makes for stress-free golf.”

The stress-free Irishman ranks 9th in the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green.

Not bad for 51-years-old.

“[These first two days were] pretty solid,” Harrington said. “It was not a lot of drama. It was pretty straightforward. I wish golf was as simple as that all the time. So it was nice playing.”

Perhaps the game is coming so easily to Harrington because of his familiarity with The Renaissance Club, host of the Genesis Scottish Open.

“I’m comfortable here at the Renaissance, and I should know more about this golf course than nearly any other player,” Harrington added. “Maybe [Scotsman] Stevie Gallacher would know a little bit more, but I’m very familiar.”

This week’s tournament marks Harrington’s 5th PGA Tour event of the season, with his last appearance being the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, where he tied for 50th.

If he continues to drive the ball straight though, watch out for the Dubliner.

