Rickie Fowler’s bromance with Justin Thomas goes viral with hilarious lurking video at Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are best friends. They hang out a lot with each other. Throw in Jordan Spieth, and the trio is complete. The three of them went viral last weekend after appearing at Wimbledon.

Spieth was ironically getting crushed online for his lack ironing.

The PGA Tour stars support each other through everything, even in a tournament where they compete against each other.

But the Rickie-JT bromance is serious, and everyone knows about it.

They are playing at the Scottish Open this week. Fowler had an early round on Friday, with Thomas having an afternoon tee time. When Thomas’ group teed off near Fowler’s hotel balcony, the PGA Tour captured a short video of him rooting on his buddy.

Thomas is seen waving up at his friend as he walks the first fairway. Over a half million people have already put their eyes on the brief moment.

Fowler and Thomas’ bromance goes deeper than golf though.

Alongside Spieth and Smylie Kaufman, they make up the spring break group — a name earned a few years back when all four went on a golf trip together for spring break.

Thomas and Spieth are now investors in Leeds United, a team recently relegated from the English Premiere League. Fowler initially was part of the investment group but later pulled out.

Fowler is on the rise right now. After a four-year-long slump, he won in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is No. 8 on the FedEx Cup points list and No. 21 in the World Golf Rankings.

Conversely, Thomas is going in the other direction this season. He is currently No. 70 in FedEx Cup points and has missed the cut in three of his last four events. He will have to play well in the next few events to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Fowler and Thomas will play the weekend, while Spieth missed the cut. Thomas is at 3-under after shooting 68-69. Fowler is in a good spot heading into Round 3 as his back-to-back 67s put him 6-under and T10.