Warriors superstar Steph Curry go no-look for ‘best putt of my life’ at American Century Championship

Steph Curry, arguably the NBA’s greatest shooter ever, is playing the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. He entered as one of the favorites to finally capture the elusive title.

During Friday’s opening round of the celebrity event, Curry made an epic putt that you have to see to believe.

Steph Curry hit an absolute bomb NO LOOK birdie putt at the @ACChampionship ⛳️pic.twitter.com/rjfsABjsqA — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) July 14, 2023

It was such a special moment that sent fans into a frenzy. The four-time NBA champion relished it in a way only he knew how. As the putt approached the hole, he did his patented look-away from the basketball court.

Following his round, he talked about the moment, making a bold declaration.

“That’s probably the best putt I’ve ever made in my life,” Curry said.

“I wanted to just walk over there to make sure I knew which way the putt went because I was expecting it to pass for the comebacker,” Curry said. “You see it on line, and you start to feel the anticipation of it going in.”

“Halfway as it’s going down the hill, oh, that looks good. I — tried my best to do my basketball impersonation, turn around before it went in, and it was fun,” said Curry.

After the first day of play, Curry leads the field by four points. He shot a 69 on the day or 27 points through the Stableford scoring. Joe Pavelski was the closest behind him with 23 points.

Pavelski, a future NHL Hall of Fame winger, lost in a playoff to Tony Romo last year. Prior to the tournament Thursday, Romo gave insight as to why people better watch out for Curry this time around.

The Warriors guard acknowledged that it’s only day one. Anything can happen on a golf course. But he put himself into great position entering the weekend.