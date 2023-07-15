Steph Curry’s legendary reaction to Hole in 1 at American Century Championship will leave you smiling

Steph Curry might be the best shooter of a basketball who has ever lived.

But there is no disputing that he is an excellent golfer too.

On Saturday, at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Lake Tahoe, Curry splashed in a hole-in-one on the par-3 7th hole.

From 153 yards, Curry’s tee shot took one bounce and dropped right in the hole, echoing the thousands of three-point shots he has drained in his career.

His reaction was priceless.

STEPH CURRY just hit a hole in 1!⛳️

Get this guy on the tour!!! @unstoppablebaby

pic.twitter.com/ZLxaFkPdkB — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) July 15, 2023

Curry sprinted down the fairway at the 7th as if he had just won his fifth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors.

“154 yards is a little longer than 94 feet on a basketball court,” Curry joked with NBC’s Roger Maltbie immediately after his ace dropped. “I am going to be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason.”

The American Century Championship is a modified Stableford format, so players receive points depending on their score.

The format rewards aggressive play, so birdies give three points, and eagles give six points.

Hole-in-ones equate to eight points.

So Curry, who had the lead entering Saturday’s second round, received eight more points to give him a ten-point lead midway through his round.

The future NBA Hall-of-Famer looks to have a command of the championship, as his hole-in-one greatly helped his score.

Following his ace at the 7th, Curry stood at 43 total points for the championship, with Mardy Fish sitting in solo second at 34 as of this writing.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.