Rose Zhang falters on Friday; misses cut at LPGA event for first time

Rose Zhang is used to dominating on the golf course.

Yet, during Friday’s second round of the DANA Open in Sylvania, Ohio, Zhang shot a 6-over 77 to miss the cut by two strokes.

It marks the first time she missed the cut in an LPGA Tour event.

Zhang’s poor play Friday may surprise some, especially after she carded a 5-under 66 during Thursday’s opening round.

But after Thursday’s round, Zhang explained how she did feel her best this week in Ohio.

“I will say that I’m a little more fatigued than I would like to be,” Zhang admitted. “I caught a cold, so my voice is not exactly the most normal right now.”

On top of feeling ill, Zhang experienced some travel issues flying east from Pebble Beach, where the U.S. Women’s Open was held last weekend.

“I had a nine-hour delay going from Phoenix, connecting flight to Detroit actually,” Zhang said. “So it was a bit of a travel mess. I arrived Tuesday morning at 3:00 am, so the practice rounds and the pro-am were a little bit shaky for me.”

Zhang’s fatigue caught up with her by Friday afternoon, as she failed to make a single birdie during her second round. Instead, she made six bogeys that ultimately sealed her fate.

Although a missed cut represents a failure, perhaps this week may serve as a blessing in disguise.

Hopefully, Zhang will take this weekend to rest up, recuperate, and get healthy before her next big LPGA Tournament.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.