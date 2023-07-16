Charles Barkley supportive of LGBTQ+ community with epic F-Bomb goes wildly viral

Charles Barkley is one of the most likable sports personalities in television. Part of that is because he holds nothing back.

While playing in the American Century Championship event this week in Lake Tahoe, a video surfaced of him at a bar making a stand about Budlight and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Drink this. I want ya’ll to drink this f**ing beer,” Barkley said. “I got three cases of Bud Light, and hey, I want to say this. If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you have a problem with that — f*** you.”

Charles Barkley: “If you’re gay, bless you if you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that - F*CK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/eQID66Q2eS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 14, 2023

Bud Light came under scrutiny earlier this year for its decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney among other reasons. The brand has seen a lot of backlash and has been negatively impacted.

Many people in the public eye will not take a stand, but Barkley did.

That part of his statement isn’t what mattered. It was the last three lines that did.

This video isn’t the first time Barkley has shown his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. He has been an ally and isn’t afraid to show it.

Barkley is in Lake Tahoe, looking for a top-70 finish at the American Century Championship. But the NBA Hall of Fame forward has work to do. Entering the final round Sunday, he is tied for 81st with -25 points (modified Stableford scoring format).