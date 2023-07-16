Sam Burns gets relief request shut down after horrendous Scottish Open bunker shot

Sam Burns needed three shots to get out of a fairway bunker on the par-5 10th hole at the Scottish Open.

He requested relief after his first shot, but the officials burned him by denying it.

Because the ball embedded into new sod, and since it wasn’t in a seam, the officials deemed no relief would be given, per Golfweek.

“In my opinion, I think it should’ve been relief,” Burns said. “Just because there was some there that was different than anywhere else on the golf course.”

The entire situation took over 10 minutes to get a ruling. Burns and the official went back and forth, but the former LSU golfer had to settle for an unlucky decision.

Burns had a decent lie for his first shot. He drilled it right into the face of the bunker, where the ball miraculously didn’t fall back into the sand. How that ball defied gravity is a mystery in itself. The ball did not embed itself — it popped out of the pitch mark.

Burns then hit from a very awkward angle, but the ball fell right back into the bunker. He got it out on the third stroke and would settle for a triple bogey. This incident dropped Burns out of contention as he entered the final round at T18.

He finished the final round of the event with a 71. That score put him at 6-under total on the tournament to see him tally a T19.

Burns will play next week in his third Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. His best finish came last year at St. Andrews at T42.