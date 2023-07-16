Rory McIlroy’s Scottish Open victory leaves fans fawning over the Northern Irishman’s mastery

Rory McIlroy is finally on top this season. He earned his 24th PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman made birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to to beat local golfer Robert MacIntyre by one stroke.

After coming up short in his last five events, McIlroy finally started to see putts drop at the right time in Scotland. It marked his first win in the Home of Golf. When he hit the 11-foot putt on 18, his reaction said everything.

You could see the sense of relief — he finally won again.

From being unable to buy a putt at the U.S. Open to the horrendous meltdown at The Memorial and missing the cut at The Masters — this season has provided a lot of ups and downs for McIlroy.

The Twitter reactions to McIlroy winning in Scotland were priceless.

Outrageous shot from Rory McIlroy.



pic.twitter.com/OJvZagb0oO — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) July 16, 2023

This approach shot set up the 11-foot birdie putt that McIlroy needed for the win. Look at that club twirl — it may be the best of the season.

3 whack from inside Rory’s ball for Tom Kim. Just what Rory didn’t want to see. That’s some serious stones to then not only bin it, but have finished birdie, birdie on those tough closing holes. Fair play, Rory. Finally a winner in Scotland. National Opens are the best! — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 16, 2023

Tom Kim struggled on the final hole, prolonging McIlroy’s putt. As time ticked by, it appeared to be another Sunday meltdown. However, the Northern Irishman didn’t let that bother him, and his clutch gene kicked in late.

NEVER A DOUBT!!!!!



RORY MCILROY IS YOUR SCOTTISH OPEN CHAMPION — Rory Tracker (@RoryTrackr) July 16, 2023

Congrats to Rory and all the Twitter men in their 30s on the win — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) July 16, 2023

Tough scene for the “Rory Chokes every Sunday” crowd to wake up to.



Birdie-birdie finish on two of the toughest holes with winds gusting near 30’at times.



Goodness gracious — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) July 16, 2023

Breaking News: Rory McIlroy to become minister for housing, citing his ability to live rent free in LIV bots heads https://t.co/J8s0EE8dOx — CaolanSRugby (@CaolanSRugby) July 16, 2023

I will for sure regret saying this, but Rory is going to win Hoylake by five. — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 16, 2023

Let the outrageous predictions begin for McIlroy’s Open Championship run. CBS Sports reporter Kyle Porter went there and predicted next week’s champion. Talk about a bold move, but someone had to do it.

He became the first man to ever win the Scottish Open, the Irish Open and the Open Championship. McIlroy appears to have his game where it needs to be heading into Hoylake.

Much like when Rickie Fowler wins on the PGA Tour, when McIlroy wins, golf is better. It’s good to see him close a tournament and end his drought in Scotland.