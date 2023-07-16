 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, July 16, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Rory McIlroy’s Scottish Open victory leaves fans fawning over the Northern Irishman’s mastery

Rory McIlroy’s back-to-back birdies led to his 24th PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. The reactions that followed were priceless.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Rory McIlroy, Scottish Open Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy is finally on top this season. He earned his 24th PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman made birdies on the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to to beat local golfer Robert MacIntyre by one stroke.

After coming up short in his last five events, McIlroy finally started to see putts drop at the right time in Scotland. It marked his first win in the Home of Golf. When he hit the 11-foot putt on 18, his reaction said everything.

You could see the sense of relief — he finally won again.

From being unable to buy a putt at the U.S. Open to the horrendous meltdown at The Memorial and missing the cut at The Masters — this season has provided a lot of ups and downs for McIlroy.

The Twitter reactions to McIlroy winning in Scotland were priceless.

This approach shot set up the 11-foot birdie putt that McIlroy needed for the win. Look at that club twirl — it may be the best of the season.

Tom Kim struggled on the final hole, prolonging McIlroy’s putt. As time ticked by, it appeared to be another Sunday meltdown. However, the Northern Irishman didn’t let that bother him, and his clutch gene kicked in late.

Let the outrageous predictions begin for McIlroy’s Open Championship run. CBS Sports reporter Kyle Porter went there and predicted next week’s champion. Talk about a bold move, but someone had to do it.

He became the first man to ever win the Scottish Open, the Irish Open and the Open Championship. McIlroy appears to have his game where it needs to be heading into Hoylake.

Much like when Rickie Fowler wins on the PGA Tour, when McIlroy wins, golf is better. It’s good to see him close a tournament and end his drought in Scotland.

