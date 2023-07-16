Rory McIlroy captures Scottish Open, makes international golf history

Rory McIlroy made history Sunday while capturing the Scottish Open title.

He joined players like Dustin Johnson and Gary Player as golfers with 24 PGA Tour wins, but that isn’t it. McIlroy became the first player to win the Scottish Open, the Open Championship and Irish Open.

After winning the tournament, the 4-time major winner talked about what that meant.

“That’s really cool, especially a player coming from this part of the world where those three tournaments mean a lot to us,” McIlroy said to CBS Sports’ Amanda Renner. “It’s another national open. I’ve sort of been big on national opens over the years, and I’m racking up a few of them. So that’s a pretty accolade to have.”

On top of the three above, McIlroy has also won the U.S. Open, Hong Kong Open, Australian Open and two Canadian Opens. He has won in seven national opens, which is an incredible feat.

“The national titles are a pretty big deals, especially when you look at the trophy and see the list of winners that have gotten their name on them,” McIlroy said. “So it’s nice to add my name to this one now.”

The Northern Irishman loves national opens. He detailed why he enjoys them so much, referencing that they are usually the oldest tournaments in those countries.

This win was also the first time in his career that he won in Scotland. McIlroy has come close a few times in Scotland, with last year’s Open Championship being the most recent opportunity. He finished solo third at St. Andrews. With him growing up in this part of the world, finally succeeding in the Home of Golf has given him some confidence.

McIlroy now looks to win another Open Championship at the same place he won his last in 2014 — Hoylake and Royal Liverpool.