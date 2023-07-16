American Century Championship: Steph Curry’s walk-off eagle putt produces fire reactions

Steph Curry made this week at the American Century Championship memorable, from the iconic hole-in-one celebration to the walk-off eagle putt to win.

He didn’t even watch his winning putt go into the hole before celebrating. Curry is undeniably one of the best NBA shooters ever, but he is also one of the most clutch. The guts it took to hit that putt and not even watch it go in are astronomical.

Curry had to rally. Despite four bogeys on the back, he made the par-5 18th matter. He drove it well, leaving it in the first cut. Then he hit his approach shot, giving himself the look he needed at eagle. Mardy Fish had a chance with his birdie putt, but once he missed it, clutch Curry zoned in and made the buzzer beater.

He may play in the NBA, but everyone had eyes on him to see if he could get the win. It’s honestly unfair how good at things Curry is that isn’t basketball. The reactions to his win in Tahoe are as memorable as this week was for him.

Steph Curry with an eagle from downtown to win the American Century Championship on the final hole and he looks more thrilled than after any NBA title. Golf! What a sport!!! — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) July 16, 2023

Do weekends in golf get better than this?

For starters:



-Rory wins for 1st time in Scotland w/dramatic finish.

-Bob MacIntyre thrills the home crowd

-Nelly Korda wins LET/Aramco

-Steph Curry makes ace, wins @ACChampionship for 1st time

-Steve Stricker gets 5th win of year. — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) July 16, 2023

Steph Curry is the Greatest 2 Sport Athlete in the world pic.twitter.com/C8L1I5YPfB — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) July 16, 2023

Hole in one yesterday



Eagle on 18 to win the tournament today



Steph Curry is not human pic.twitter.com/3VxHLqf3pf — Nick Perkins (@NPerkins96) July 16, 2023

Steph Curry is still Steph Curry so he walked away celebrating before his winning putt dropped pic.twitter.com/3rnQp3Tf6f — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) July 16, 2023

After getting a hole in one Saturday AND winning the American Century Championship today, is there anything Steph Curry can't do? — Mike Fowler (@mikefowler01) July 16, 2023

It’s confirmed that Curry isn’t human, and there is no changing him from doing what he does best. He became the first active athlete since 2000 to win the American Century Championship.

The 4-time NBA champion is also the first ever African American to win this tournament.

Curry fought for this title for over 10 years, and now it’s finally his.

