Sunday, July 16, 2023

American Century Championship: Steph Curry’s walk-off eagle putt produces fire reactions

Steph Curry may be an NBA superstar, but fans everywhere showed their love when he sank that walk-off eagle putt to win the American Century Championship.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Steph Curry, American Century Championship Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Steph Curry made this week at the American Century Championship memorable, from the iconic hole-in-one celebration to the walk-off eagle putt to win.

He didn’t even watch his winning putt go into the hole before celebrating. Curry is undeniably one of the best NBA shooters ever, but he is also one of the most clutch. The guts it took to hit that putt and not even watch it go in are astronomical.

Curry had to rally. Despite four bogeys on the back, he made the par-5 18th matter. He drove it well, leaving it in the first cut. Then he hit his approach shot, giving himself the look he needed at eagle. Mardy Fish had a chance with his birdie putt, but once he missed it, clutch Curry zoned in and made the buzzer beater.

He may play in the NBA, but everyone had eyes on him to see if he could get the win. It’s honestly unfair how good at things Curry is that isn’t basketball. The reactions to his win in Tahoe are as memorable as this week was for him.

It’s confirmed that Curry isn’t human, and there is no changing him from doing what he does best. He became the first active athlete since 2000 to win the American Century Championship.

The 4-time NBA champion is also the first ever African American to win this tournament.

Curry fought for this title for over 10 years, and now it’s finally his.

Do you think Curry is the best 2-sport athlete ever? Let us know in the comments below.

