Steve Stricker dominates Senior Players Championship for remarkable 3rd major win this year

Steve Stricker has done it again. He won the Senior Players Championship Sunday, giving him three Senior Tour majors on the season. Stricker beat David Toms by three strokes after shooting a final round 66.

Incredibly, he has now won three of the four majors this season with one to go.

He previously won The Regions Tradition in May and the Senior PGA Championship a week later. He also finished runner-up to Bernhard Langer at the U.S. Senior Open.

It’s mind-blowing how good Stricker is playing right now. At Firestone Country Club in Akron, OH, he shot 65-73-65-66 to post an 11-under total score. Harrison Frazar, K.J. Choi and Ernie Els finished T3 at 7-under.

Stricker outlasted Frazar, who shared the lead heading into Sunday’s round. Frazar shot a 70 on the day as he fell short.

Absolute dominance @stevestricker's trophy case keeps growing with another title @KauligChamp! pic.twitter.com/CvKm2qWjJm — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 16, 2023

The Wisconsin native is steamrolling the competition this season. He opened his final round with a birdie on the par-4 1st hole. Stricker made another birdie on the par-3 7th to go out in 33 strokes. His strong play continued on the back nine. Stricker made a birdie on the par-4 10th.

He coughed up a stroke by making a bogey on the par-4 14th but quickly got that back when he made back-to-back birdies on the next two holes.

He never relented down the stretch to capture another title.

With this victory, Stricker has won four of his last six starts. There is one major left for the Senior Tour, along with the Charles Schwab Playoffs. Stricker already has five victories on the season. How many more will he add?