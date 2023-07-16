Steph Curry makes buzzer beating eagle putt to claim American Century Championship victory

Steph Curry is a shooter, and as the saying goes, “Shooters shoot.” He took his shot, which paid off as he made a walk-off eagle putt on the par-5 18th to win the American Century Championship.

Curry was running on fumes coming down the stretch. However, he focused on the right moment to make the most crucial putt.

He opened with an eagle on the par-4 10th but then made back-to-back bogeys on the par-4 11th and par-3 12th. What was once a strong lead turned into him fighting off Mardy Fish. He coughed up two more bogeys on the par-4 14th and par-3 17th.

Curry was down by three points to Fish, and he needed an eagle to win it. Even a birdie on 18 likely wouldn’t have been enough as Fish only needed a par to win in that scenario.

Some imbecile screamed during Fish’s backswing, causing him to shank his tee shot. He had to punch it out before hitting the green on his third stroke. Curry and Joe Pavelski were upset that it happened because that isn’t how competitors want events to end. However, that doesn’t mean Curry’s win has an asterisk.

Curry drove his tee shot well and hit the green in two with a strong approach shot. He had a 18-20 foot downhill putt to drain but had to wait for Fish to take his birdie putt. Fish came up short, giving Curry a wide-open moment to make his own.

It’s like he got the ball with just seconds left on the clock to make a buzzer beater triple. Curry lined up and made a nice stroke on the ball — it was perfectly read and had no problem finding its home.

The celebrations ensued as Curry finally got the American Century Championship victory. He had been fighting for it for over 10 years, and it was finally his moment. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo warned the field, and Curry brought that warning to fruition.