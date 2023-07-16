Steph Curry’s hysterically surprising name drop after winning American Century Championship

Steph Curry is having a great day. He sank an improbable downhill 18-foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to win the American Century Championship. The moment was incredible as he and the fans enjoyed the moment together.

Curry tossed his hat in the air and sprinted to join the fans in unison.

After a ton of photo-taking and trophy holding, the 4-time NBA champion joined the media room for his press conference.

Curry was still visibly shaken, as he put his trophy down on the table in front of him and just stared at it.

After he composed himself, he had a hilarious and literal name drop.

“Freddie Couples sent me a text — I’m name-dropping. Freddie Couples sent me a text last night to remind me of ‘it’s okay to assume you’re a professional golfer for the day and block out all the distractions, be in the moment, enjoy yourself, stick to your routine.’ It was helpful to hear that,” Curry said.

“I was like a kid in a candy store all day. It was the most fun I’ve ever had on a golf course for sure.”

You could tell with the smile on his face that he was being completely genuine.

Curry is known as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He also has built a reputation for being clutch. Apparently that clutch gene crosses over sports.

He had quite the weekend. Curry sank a couple eagles on Friday, hit a hole in one on Saturday, and won the elusive title Sunday.