Rory McIlroy canceled his Open Championship media session, needs to ‘re-set’

The R&A announced Monday that Rory McIlroy had canceled his pre-tournament press conference ahead of The Open Championship.

Yet, McIlroy took a minute to speak with Sky Sports, as he revealed he needed “to re-set” before play starts Thursday at Royal Liverpool.

“If I get myself into a similar position this week, I will certainly draw on what I did last week,” McIlroy said to Sky Sports. “But as of right now and getting prepared for this tournament, all that has to be put on the back burner.”

“I just have to focus on getting ready to tee off on Thursday.”

He was originally scheduled to speak with reporters at 9 a.m. local time on Monday.

“We have been advised that Rory McIlroy will no longer be taking part in a preview press conference,” the R&A’s statement read.

That would have been a quick turnaround for the Northern Irishman, who dramatically won the Genesis Scottish Open less than 24 hours before.

McIlroy birdied the 71st and 72nd holes to slip past Scotsman Robert McIntrye and capture his first victory since the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January.

“Ball striking wise, I think I led the field in terms of stats from tee to green, so that’s something,” McIlroy added. “Great iron play, wedge play, controlling my flight. I’m really happy, I’ve got a new goal, a new purpose, and you go again.”

McIlroy’s new goal is to do something he has not done since 2014: win a major championship.

Interestingly, McIlroy won his lone Claret Jug the last time The Open was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

Hence canceling his appearance with the media, as he wants to focus on his practice.

But McIlroy also axed his pre-tournament presser before last month’s U.S. Open.

The move paid off, as McIlroy played admirably to finish in solo second, just one stroke behind Wyndham Clark.

That week, McIlroy focused solely on his golf, a difficult task considering the outside noise from the PGA Tour’s pending deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

So the Northern Irishman decided to ignore it all, and he is taking a similar approach this week in England.

Of course, McIlroy has championed the PGA Tour’s efforts and cause for over a year. He was then relegated to being a ‘sacrificial lamb,’ the term he coined during a press conference the day after the bombshell announcement.

Now, McIlroy, who put on a clinic from tee to green at The Renaissance Club, has one goal in mind: winning his second Claret Jug.

