Rory McIlroy, Nike golfers channel the groovy Beatles with Open Championship sneakers

Rory McIlroy is heading into the Open Championship week with a victory at the Scottish Open. He is also turning heads with his new custom Nikes Victory Tour 3 NRGs inspired by the Beatles, per HypeBeast.

What a great time to pull these out since the Beatles formed in Liverpool.

The “Play to Live” on one side and “Live to Play” on the other with the Nike swoosh is a nice touch. There is bright pink on the bottom, and a pattern on the back of the shoe, which gives it a fresh look. Even the bottom of the shoe is incredible as it also has “Live to Play” on it.

Rory McIlroy's Beatles-inspired Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG “Play to Live” kicks for the Open Championship. pic.twitter.com/HUjTSbCHZP — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 17, 2023

Nike also came out with the Air Max 1, the Nike Infinity Ace and the Nike Air ZoomInfinity Tour versions that feature more paisley, but all have bright, bold colors that really draw in the eye.

Nike Infinity Ace NN NRG Golf 'Play to Live'

Nike Infinity Ace NN NRG Golf 'Play to Live'



Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NXT% NRG 'Play to Live'

=> Shop: https://t.co/DFtGlKv0rp



Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG

Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG

The bright colors and groovy patterns are instant 60s references to when the Beatles were at their biggest. Plus, the font is in a 60s style, tying in the theme altogether.

McIlroy is no stranger to wearing bold shoes. Nike hooks him up with some for every major, and he has various colors for regular weeks. Paying homage to the Beatles is such a great way to get the locals on your side in Liverpool.

The Northern Irishman won’t be the only guy wearing these Nikes. The other Nike golfers will likely have their own versions of each. Brooks Koepka is another guy that usually wears these bold patterns when Nike offers them.