Brandel Chamblee and Eamon Lynch exchange rib-tickling barbs with Open Championship in mind

A little teasing never hurt anyone, at least not in jest. Brandel Chamblee and Eamon Lynch proved that as they passed off digs to each other on Twitter ahead of the 151st Open Championship.

Lynch took the first shot, sharing a photo of Chamblee next to the Claret Jug.

“Hoping he doesn’t choke during ‘Live From the Open’ due to stress that comes with unfamiliar proximity to a trophy,” Lynch said in his tweet.

Lynch went for the jugular on this caption. Chamblee has just one PGA Tour win in his career but had four runner-up finishes. He landed two third-place finishes, 11 top 5s and 25 top 10s in 370 starts. Chamblee made the cut just 188 times, roughly about 50%.

In majors, Chamblee’s best finish was T18 at the 1999 Masters Tournament. His best finish at the Open Championship was a T62 in 2001. Chamblee never played in the PGA Championship, and his best finish at the U.S. Open was T44 in 2001.

Lynch isn’t far off with his caption about Chamblee coming up short with major championships. It’s a strong dig, but Chamblee may have won this trash talk battle.

Chamblee tweeted Lynch’s photo with a caption of his own.

“I’ll be channeling your resolve when watching you deal with the stress that comes from unfamiliar proximity to a salad,” Chamblee said.

Lynch took his shot, but it wasn’t enough to keep his target from retaliating. Chamblee laid the TKO blow and quickly silenced Lynch. Hopefully, this exchange is just two friends poking fun at each other, and Chamblee avoids adding another enemy to his list.