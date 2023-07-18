 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Billy Horschel ‘in the minority’ with bold PGA Tour transparency idea ahead of The Open Championship

Horschel, a 15-year-veteran on the PGA Tour, discussed the transparency stemming from tour leadership ahead of The Open Championship.

By Jack Milko
/ new
Billy Horschel, PGA Tour, Royal Liverpool, England, The 151st Open Championship
HOYLAKE, England — Billy Horschel takes a drink from a water bottle during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 18, 2023.
Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Billy Horschel has won seven events on the PGA Tour, captured the 2014 FedEx Cup, and tied for fourth at the 2013 U.S. Open, his best finish in a major to date.

He has been around the block.

Consequently, he has a ton of knowledge about the PGA Tour.

Yet, on the heels of the tour’s deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Horschel believes PGA Tour leadership should be left to their own devices throughout the negotiations.

“I’m in the minority probably on this — I don’t think they always have to be transparent with us because I just don’t see the benefit always of being transparent, telling us everything,” Horschel said to Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel.

“Do they come to us and discuss a sponsor of a PGA Tour event that they’re trying to get? If everyone’s happy with that sponsor, is the agreement that they made with that sponsor, is everyone happy with?”

“We’re not business people,” Horschel added. “We don’t have the knowledge; we don’t have the experience in that world to make those decisions.”

Billy Horschel, PGA Tour, Genesis Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Billy Horschel lines up a putt on the 10th green during Day Two of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 14, 2023.
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Indeed, Jimmy Dunne, the mastermind behind the PGA Tour’s deal with the PIF, not only serves on the PGA Tour policy board but also is the Vice Chairman of Piper Sandler, an investment bank. Dunne is also the president of Seminole Golf Club and a member of Augusta National.

Ed Herlihy, one of the country’s best mergers and acquisitions attorneys, also played a large role in finalizing the tour’s framework agreement with PIF.

Of course, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan—perhaps the scapegoat of this entire deal—worked in the financial sector early in his career in Boston. He later worked in sales for the Fenway Sports Group.

Yet, numerous PGA Tour players, namely Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, have called upon the tour to be more transparent.

Horschel understands that.

“But I think we do have a member-input organization, and I do think there needs to be some transparency,” Horschel admitted. “I’ve tried to, early in my career, say there were certain things that the PGA Tour could be more transparent with, to give the guys a better understanding of how the business is run on the PGA Tour.”

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...