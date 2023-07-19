Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, has $30 million lawsuit come to surprising conclusion

Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman are officially finished. Herman has decided to drop her $30 million lawsuit against his estate, per the New York Post.

She dismissed the massive case pending the result of her latest appeal. She filed to nullify a 2017 NDA that she signed with Woods.

Herman first filed the suit against the 5-time Masters champion in the fall of 2022. She claimed that he violated the Landlord Tennant Act when he tricked her into leaving the property. She claimed that Woods told her they were going go away together, and upon leaving the premises, Woods changed the locks on her.

She also stated that the two had an “oral tenancy agreement.” That kind of agreement would give her the right to live at the house even if they ended their relationship. Herman claimed she had five more years left in that agreement.

There was a hearing scheduled for August this year. However, a court document filed on June 29 announced that it had been canceled due to her dismissal of the suit. Interestingly, days before that dismissal, she filed a second appeal for the judge to throw out the NDA.

The Florida judge in charge of their case called it “vague and threadbare” and recommended that it should be handled through private arbitration.

Herman argued that because Woods was at one time her boss and pursued her in a sexual manner, it warranted the release from her NDA commitments. She started working for Woods in 2014 and would continue to work for him until 2017.

It is not known whether Herman simply did not have enough facts for a basis to her case, or if there was a settlement out of court.