Max Homa dunks an ace at Rocket Mortgage Classic, sending fans into a frenzy

The ESPN-plus broadcasters on the par-3 15th hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic manifested a hole-in-one, and Max Homa delivered. He hit the 140-yard shot, loved what he did with the club, and didn’t even watch it go into the hole.

Homa knew it was pure, so he bent over to get his tee, and by the time he leaned up, the ball dropped into the hole. He shot his tee like Steph Curry’s lookaway triples and just gave that cheeky smile.

HOMA HOLE IN ONE! pic.twitter.com/9DywtMxaaA — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) July 2, 2023

This ace is his second during his PGA Tour career, with his first coming during the third round at Bay Hill in the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the par-3 14th. However, this is the third ace on the par-3 15th here at the Detroit Country Club. Scott Brown made one in 2021 and Rory Sabbatini last year.

The 15th hole is part of the 313 area on the course, so the locals went nuts, but so did the Twitter reactions. Homa made the first ace of the week on the 15th, and he made it memorable.

Max Homa made their day on 15 — Sports in Five (@sportsinfive) July 2, 2023

Homa didn’t even keep his ball after that ace. He gave it to one of the kids watching the tournament.

Max Homa is the exact about of chill on a golf course than I am to have lol — Michael belaC (@CantHoldMe24) July 2, 2023

What a hole in one by Max Homa, man is a star, much needed for the PGA Tour — Matt Murphy (@Murphy_M_22) July 2, 2023

The casual reaction made the ace that much better. He looked excited, but it just was another shot for him. That was one of the purest shots seen on the 15th hole. It took two bounces and rolled back into the hole.

He currently sits inside the Top 20 and looking to climb up the leaderboard during another birdie fest of a tournament.

Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin are battling atop the leaderboard. Fowler is looking to snap his four-year winless streak and get his Sunday monkey off his back.