Phil Mickelson’s hilarious troll job of fan evoking Rickie Fowler slander

Phil Mickelson has never been one to shy away from controversy. He also has no issues speaking his mind, whether that is to the media or to fans. Sunday morning, he was back at it.

A fan made a comparison between he and Rickie Fowler. Fowler was the 54-hole leader at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering Sunday.

“Iv’e always liked Rickie Fowler but he chokes tomorrow guaranteed. Likely shoots over par. He’s playing some really good golf, but sadly a modern day Phil Mickelson that just can’t close out a 54-hole lead anymore,” the fan posted on Twitter.

Fowler has struggled to finish tournaments, going winless for over four years. That includes holding a lead entering Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Open a couple weeks ago. He finished T5 after a 5-over 75 final round.

Mickelson did not agree with that comparison though and replied to the fan.

Dear unicorn,

I have one of the highest closing rates with a 54 hole lead in history so I’m assuming when you’re talking about modern day, that you’re referring to overall handsomeness. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 2, 2023

“Dear unicorn, I have one of the highest closing rates with a 54 hole lead in history so I’m assuming when you’re talking about modern day, that you’re referring to overall handsomeness,” Mickelson replied.

Lefty has come under fire ever since he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. Things really ratcheted up recently with a beef between he and the Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. The two exchanged heated barbs online, challenging each other to a debate.

To be fair to Mickelson, statistically he is one of the better closers in the sport. He wasn’t wrong. But many fans often think to his meltdown at the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. Mickelson needed par on 18 to win, or bogey to force a playoff. He doubled the hole after an adventurous 20 minutes.