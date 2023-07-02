PGA Tour trashed as Rocket Mortgage Classic final round not aired on TV with Rickie Fowler leading

There is usually plenty of golf coverage for fans to watch. However, when the PGA Tour decided to change tee times on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, they didn’t think about how fans would watch it.

Inclement weather and consistent rainfall pushed the tee times by more than four hours.

Unless fans watch on a streaming device, like CBS Sports, they will not see Rickie Fowler and the leaders play any live golf. There are options on ESPN+ for featured holes and featured groups, but Fowler isn’t one of those.

How does that happen? Fowler is a fan favorite, and yet there is no change in the coverage.

Weather is something no one can change, but if the tournament decides to move up tee times, there should be changes to the television schedule. Now instead of watching it live, people will get a replay of Fowlers’ round. Not many people are likely to watch that. They already know what happened by then.

Fans are unhappy about this because they all want to see Fowler try to get the job done. They did not hold back on the PGA Tour screwing up this coverage.

Figuring out how to watch live coverage of the #RocketMortgageClassic requires as least three semesters of calculus — claire (@cIairer) July 2, 2023

It’s completely ridiculous that the @RocketClassic isn’t anywhere on live other than specific holes, @PGATOUR . Just do what’s right for the viewer and figure it out. No one will be able to see Rickie Fowler the win. — Bart D. ⛳️ (@HeyCoachBart) July 2, 2023

Golf Channel is really gonna show the golf that happened 3 hours ago instead of the final hour of the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Ridiculous. It isn’t 1975 anymore where people won’t know what happened, just show it live and then air it again on CBS later — Frankie (@CaptainKnots888) July 2, 2023

The @PGATOUR is really showing taped coverage instead of the live battle going on down the stretch? Has there ever been a professional sport more out of touch with what the viewers want than the PGA Tour? It’s absolutely despicable. #PGATour #RocketMortgageClassic — MunchingDivots (@MunchingDivots) July 2, 2023

Such piss poor coverage for the Rocket mortgage. @GolfChannel has a repeat of it on, peacock no longer, CBS has fucking rodeo on and ESPN like dog racing or some shit. only CBS sports app available @RocketMortgage #RocketMortgageClassic @PGATOUR @PGATOURComms — Best Bets With Ryan (@ACpoker0271) July 2, 2023

#RocketMortgageClassic what a joke can’t even watch the last 3 holes live with two great golfers tied. @PGATOUR so out of touch with its fans. Boooooo tomato — Cameron Pereira (@campereira98) July 2, 2023

It’s understandable that television networks have other things on — they probably have contractual agreements. But it certainly did not help that infomercials were airing on CBS at the time the players were heading to the back nine.

The ratings for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be abysmal. In today’s world, everyone will know who wins and will not watch how it went down — regardless if it’s Fowler or someone else.

It’s 2023. Let’s get our act together.

