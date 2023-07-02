 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunday, July 2, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

PGA Tour trashed as Rocket Mortgage Classic final round not aired on TV with Rickie Fowler leading

The PGA Tour had to move the Sunday tee times up because of inclement weather at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but it is not on television.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
/ new
Rocket Mortgage Classic, PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

There is usually plenty of golf coverage for fans to watch. However, when the PGA Tour decided to change tee times on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, they didn’t think about how fans would watch it.

Inclement weather and consistent rainfall pushed the tee times by more than four hours.

Unless fans watch on a streaming device, like CBS Sports, they will not see Rickie Fowler and the leaders play any live golf. There are options on ESPN+ for featured holes and featured groups, but Fowler isn’t one of those.

How does that happen? Fowler is a fan favorite, and yet there is no change in the coverage.

Weather is something no one can change, but if the tournament decides to move up tee times, there should be changes to the television schedule. Now instead of watching it live, people will get a replay of Fowlers’ round. Not many people are likely to watch that. They already know what happened by then.

Fans are unhappy about this because they all want to see Fowler try to get the job done. They did not hold back on the PGA Tour screwing up this coverage.

It’s understandable that television networks have other things on — they probably have contractual agreements. But it certainly did not help that infomercials were airing on CBS at the time the players were heading to the back nine.

The ratings for the Rocket Mortgage Classic will be abysmal. In today’s world, everyone will know who wins and will not watch how it went down — regardless if it’s Fowler or someone else.

It’s 2023. Let’s get our act together.

