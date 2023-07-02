Rickie Fowler’s back-to-back insane birdies give him Rocket Mortgage Classic win, ends 4-year drought

Rickie Fowler has finally done it. He is in the winner’s circle again after beating out Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff. He shot a bogey-free 68 in the final round, including a birdie on the 18th to get into the playoff.

That approach shot on the 72nd hole was such a clutch shot. He followed it up by making the 3-foot putt, getting to 24-under. Morikawa shot a final round 64 to push himself into the playoff, and Hadwin shot a 67 to join them.

It only took one playoff hole for Fowler to take home the win. However, he had to make a mind-blowing golf shot to get it done. He went far right off the tee, and so many thought that was it, another tournament where Fowler came up short. However, that didn’t happen this week in Detroit.

Fowler had a decent lie on his second shot despite missing the fairway. His approach shot landed 11 feet from the hole, giving him a straightforward look at birdie.

Hadwin hit a great second shot but put too much spin on it, and it rolled back to 21 feet, right behind Fowler’s ball. Morikawa went long just over the green.

Hadwin gave Fowler a great read on his birdie putt but just missed the hole. Then Morikawa hit a terrible shot out of the rough, and it barely rolled onto the green.

Fowler stepped up to the putt with confidence and read the it perfectly. The crowd went nuts and you could visibly see the sense of relief he felt in the moment.

The 1,610-day drought has finally ended for Fowler. Coming up short the last few weeks and digging himself out from the lowest point in his career to now is a full-circle moment. He is a six-time PGA Tour winner and could now see his name on a Ryder Cup team again. The doors just blew open again for him.