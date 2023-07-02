Rickie Fowler fans evoke his emotional support Yeti in celebration of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler is a winner again. A four-year drought has finally been squashed, and the world feels like a better place. Not many people got to watch the incredible win, but Fowler ended his 1,610-day cold streak. The television schedule for Sunday was a hot mess, and that’s unfortunate for Fowler.

It was clear that Detroit was rooting for Rickie to win. As soon as his winning putt dropped, the Rickie-Rickie-Rickie chants began. His caddie freaked out, and Fowler was in a state of shock. His emotions were limited, but Fowler’s fans gave plenty of reactions to seeing him win again.

Fellow PGA Tour player and good friend Justin Thomas was so excited for Fowler. It started when he made the birdie on the 72nd hole to his winning. Thomas was stoked for his buddy.

But it didn’t end there. The 34-year-old would go on to defeat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in their first playoff hole to capture his sixth PGA Tour victory.

He might have held some emotion back, but his fans certainly didn’t.

Rickie Fowler stans getting their due today pic.twitter.com/g7NZj9EQzP — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) July 2, 2023

Stoked for Rickie. If he’s not having a couple beers out of his emotional support Yeti tonight, I’ll be disappointed. — Angie Smith (@angiemaesmithh) July 2, 2023

Rick Fowler for president — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) July 2, 2023

They said you weren’t elite anymore. They said your best days were behind you, that you’ve already reached your prime. At 34 years old, Rickie Fowler is playing the best golf we’ve seen out of him. When Rick wins, we all win. Have a day, @RickieFowler. See you in Rome. pic.twitter.com/o0hkB60yRR — FAIRWAY FUNNIES ⛳️ (@FairwayFunnies) July 2, 2023

From his emotional support water bottle to the long-time Fowler fans who never thought this moment would happen again, it’s clear the world is better when he wins.

Fowler is one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour. He is known for staying later than anyone to sign autographs for any child who asks for it, sometimes late into dark.

Rickie Fowler has had a long road back. It was just two years ago he was ranked outside the top 150 and nearly lost his pro card. He has played the best golf of his life this year and capped it off with this win.

This season continues to prove he is one of the best players in the world, and now he has that win and possibly a Ryder Cup berth to go along with it.