Bernhard Langer captures historic U.S. Senior Open title setting new wins record

Bernhard Langer made history on Sunday as he won the Senior U.S. Open at SentryWorld in Wisconsin. Incredibly, he broke a couple of records this weekend in doing so.

Langer broke his own record of being the oldest champion at 65 years, 10 months and 5 days. Langer also surpassed his tie with Hale Irwin with win No. 46 on the Tour Champions.

He shared his excitement after the round.

“Never thought it would happen at a U.S. Senior Open, but I’m very thrilled that the record of 46 wins happened this week,” Langer said per Golf Channel. “It’s certainly one of the greatest tournaments we ever compete in, and to beat this field, where everybody was here, especially Stricker and [Jerry] Kelly on their home grounds, is a very special feeling.”

Langer entered Sunday holding just a two shot lead. But as they headed to the back nine, that lead had grown to seven strokes. It was already over. Despite making a bogey on the final three holes to post a final round of 1-under 70, Langer finished at 7-under to beat Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Unbelievably, this major is the first of the season that Stricker didn’t win.

This major victory gives Bernhard Langer 12 on the Senior Tour during his illustrious career. That’s three more than any player in the history of the sport.

The 2-time Masters champion has accomplished just about everything imaginable. But to continue playing this well into his mid-60s is just astounding.