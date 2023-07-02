Tiger Woods cryptically breaks silence on PGA Tour LIV Golf blockbuster amid players-only meeting

The entire golf world has been waiting in anticipation for Tiger Woods to chime in on the blockbuster PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

It’s taken almost a full month, but the 15-time major winner finally did just that. But in typical Tiger Woods fashion, he posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 2, 2023

“In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers,” Woods tweeted Sunday night.

Upon first read, one might assume Tiger meant to put 2023. After all, a number of PGA Tour players did meet recently to discuss the shocking revelation of the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, for all intents and purposes, buying the PGA Tour.

GolfMagic provided context to the leaked documents with which the memo Woods is referncing.

It lists the talking points for both PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Tiger in 2022 just prior to the Travelers Championship.

The meeting was dated June 21, 2022. It was shortly after the breakaway LIV Tour had suddenly created division within the sport of professional golf.

It outlined Monahan’s topics to hit with players, explaining how they planned to handle the existence of LIV Golf. It then transitioned to a section titled “Tiger Woods/Potential Talking Points.” Woods was allegedly written to ask Monahan to leave the room, making it players only.

He then would spend a bunch of time talking up Monahan and his role. Some of the ridiculous quotes listed were stating Monahan was ‘working his ass off.’ He was later supposed to say that ‘He’s (Monahan) the right guy for the war. He’s a fighter.’

It went so far as to put these amazing words in Woods’ mouth.

“Do what I did, tell the Saudi’s to go f**k themselves. And mean it.”

It’s unknown whether Tiger Woods is trying to distance himself from what occurred that day, or if he is flat out throwing the PGA Tour and Monahan under the bus. But if history serves as a guide, it’s likely the latter and he is done defending Monahan and the PGA Tour.

One thing is for certain, this is not the last we will hear from Tiger on this matter.