The Open Championship: Saudi PIF Governor to be in attendance at Royal Liverpool

The who's who of golf will be at Royal Liverpool for the 151st Open Championship. As the final major of the year gets set to tee off, no one will want to miss the action.

Even Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be at Royal Liverpool, per The Telegraph. He will be a guest of one of the R&A's main sponsors.

That’s likely to draw plenty of eyes and consternation. The R&A is one of the primary governing bodies of global golf alongside the USGA.

On Wednesday, the CEO of the R&A Martin Slumbers held his annual pre-tournament press conference. During the conference, he acknowledged that he would consider the PIF as a potential investor.

“The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis,” Slumbers said.

“We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have.”

The Saudi PIF is reportedly worth $720 billion. Is his attendance as a guest of a current sponsor an opportunity to talk future business. Only time will tell.

The PGA Tour framework deal with LIV Golf and the DP World Tour is still in the works.

Last week, the Senate hearing took place. Al-Rumayyan was invited along with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman. However, none of them attended.

Despite being unable to attend those hearings, it was revealed that Al-Rumayyan is looking to become a member of the R&A, as well as Augusta National. There were also text messages unveiled between PGA Tour policy board member Jimmy Dunne and Al-Rumayyan.

Al-Rumayyan and PIF appear to be seeking to be protected by immunity law in these litigations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

There are still so many unknowns regarding the ‘agreement to have an agreement.’ But it’s clear that the PIF is looking to leave a mark across sports worldwide.