Thursday, July 20, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Nick Faldo’s heroic return saves The Open Championship broadcast as fans were ‘throwing middle fingers’

Nick Faldo attempted to save the coverage once he joined the Open Championship’s NBC broadcast, briefly coming out of retirement.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Open Championship, Nick Faldo Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golf broadcasts have been missing something, and it was Nick Faldo. The British legend briefly came out of retirement to join the NBC broadcast team for the Open Championship on Thursday.

The television broadcasts haven’t been the same since Faldo left. There is something about the Brit calling golf that just feels right.

The Open Championship broadcast was lacking early in the morning. There was no fire, and the lack of shot coverage was noticeable. Hundreds of fans showed their distaste for what USA and Peacock did.

From the various media entities to golf fans waking up extremely early to watch the coverage, very few enjoyed what they witnessed.

Not many people had nice things to say about the broadcast, which was understandable. It was flat out terrible.

The lack of golf shots shown is the biggest mistake made. Going to a commercial after a couple of “live” looks isn’t what the fan wants. When someone is waking up at 3 a.m., they want to see as many golf shots as possible.

At least this next guy appreciates Faldo’s return. His knowledge of the game and quick wit made the golf coverage much more enjoyable.

His return to the broadcast team could save whatever atrocious broadcast coverage happens at Royal Liverpool. It isn’t the venue’s fault or the R&A’s, but a lot has been lacking. The broadcast has not been good from misinformation, lulls in the coverage, and too many commercials.

Plain and simple, fans deserve better.

The former Claret Jug winner retired last August at the Wyndham Championship after 16 years in the booth.

Faldo turned 66 on July 18 and has been enjoying his retirement in Montana. This return may not last outside of this week, but having his voice on television again made The Open that much better.

