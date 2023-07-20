Adam Scott’s wayward Open Championship tee shot leaves fan bloody but with paraphernalia

Adam Scott struggled on Thursday at the Open Championship. He couldn’t hit a fairway and had a lot of wayward shots. On the par-5 18th, one of those wild shots hit a fan in the head leaving him bloody, per Black Lodge Brewery.

The fan may have a headache, but Scott did hook him up with a signed glove. “Sorry, mate,” Scott wrote on the glove. He checked on him and gave an apology to make sure the fan was okay before finishing his round.

“This is what happens when you take a day off work. Thanks for the signed glove. Good luck with the rest of the week Adam Scott,” the fan said.

It’s scary to get hit by a golf ball, but getting an autographed glove out of it had to make the fan feel a little better. Thankfully, the fan said he would be alright, but what a way to start a major championship week.

The former Masters winner posted a 1-over 72 on Thursday. After going out in 34 strokes, Scott struggled on the back nine. He got to 2-under through 12 holes but made a bogey on the 13th. Scott made another birdie on the par-5 15th but coughed up that shot on the next hole.

The final hole gave him the most trouble. His tee shot went wide right, and he hit a provisional, which also went wide. Scott had 324 yards to the pin after his third shot. He drilled it, leaving 111 yards. His fifth shot got him on the green but left him with a 30-footer for par.

Scott understandably missed the par putt, leaving himself just under four feet to the hole. But he then missed the short bogey putt, carding a double on 18.

It was a disastrous hole for the Australian golfer, but he still is in a solid position to make moves on Friday.