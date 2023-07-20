Open Championship: Ernie Els decimates PGA Tour’s Jay Monahan with epic rant amid LIV Golf deal

The ‘Big Easy’ is not taking it easy on PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Ernie Els sounded off on the recent deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) following his opening round at The Open Championship. He cited a lack of transparency for his frustration, per a Sports Illustrated report from Bob Harig

“If this happened in my day, in my prime, there’s no way he’s around,” Els said, referring to Monahan.

“No way. And the board has to change. You do s*** like this. I’m sorry, it’s not right. Talk to us, tell us what you’re going to do, and plan on negotiating. Don’t just go rogue as a member of the board and come back with a deal and think we’re all going to say yes? You’re affecting people’s lives. You’re affecting the professional game. It’s just so bad.”

Monahan helped broker the deal between the PGA and PIF, as he appeared with PIF governor Yasir al-Rumayya live on CNBC on Jun. 6 to announce this agreement to the world.

PIF is the primary beneficiary of LIV Golf, the rival circuit that paid millions to former PGA Tour players to join the Saudi-backed tour.

Els even expressed his dismay for LIV Golf too, calling it “circus golf.”

“Team golf doesn’t work,” Els further explained. “It works maybe in a two-month, three-month happy season. Get these guys together, get teams together, and play around the world. But then play real golf.”

“That’s what this thing is all about. That’s what I prided myself on. Like Tiger and some of these guys. Playing that type of golf. Getting yourself into majors. And grinding.”

Last December, at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods said that the “PGA Tour is the best place to play,” citing how the tour creates competition.

Els echoes similar sentiments.

Yet, he took a step further by slamming PGA Tour leadership.

“For [PGA Tour leadership] to go out there and do what they did, just off the cuff, as a board member, do a deal, nobody knows,” Els added. “The commissioner is supposed to be the guy running our tour. These board members make a deal or a so-called deal with no input from the players. It’s absolute shambles. I’m worried.”

