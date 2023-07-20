Rory McIlroy’s impossible par on 18 saves round at Open Championship, in contention after Round 1

It is one of the best up-and-downs you will ever see.

At Royal Liverpool’s 18th hole, Rory McIlroy faced an impossible third shot, as his ball rested up against the wall of the pot bunker that guards the left side of the green.

He attempted to get it out of the trap, but failed to do so. He barely advanced his ball, but he moved it enough to give himself a slight chance at his fourth.

Either way, nobody thought that he could save his five, as the final hole at Royal Liverpool is a 620-yard par-5.

Even then, for his fourth shot, he had an awkward stance. His left leg was extended up and out of the bunker, meaning McIlroy could only put his weight on his right foot. It was a tricky situation for any bunker shot, let alone one where you need to get the ball out of it to avoid disaster.

Yet, McIlroy miraculously lifted his ball up with his wedge, as his fourth shot nestled just ten feet beyond the pin.

He then buried his par putt, eliciting a huge fist pump that sent the crowd surrounding the 18th into a tizzy.

Could this be a pivotal moment?



The challenge and drama of links golf. Encapsulated by @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/KqZHhIm9ZP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

“I would not have been too happy walking off the 18th with a bogey, especially after the two shots I hit into there,” McIlroy admitted afterwards. “But when you hit into these bunkers, you are just riding your luck at that point and hoping it is not up against one of those faces.”

“You are just hoping to make par from there and get out of there.”

It may be the best up-and-down of McIlroy’s career, as he now has some momentum heading into round two.

McIlroy’s par-putt on 18 was his 71st stoke of the day, meaning he sits at even par after round one. He is five shots behind Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo, and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht.

His opening round of The Open Championship had some positives, including a long birdie putt that he made on the 14th hole.

But there were also a lot of negatives, as he missed a 2-foot putt for par on the 8th hole. McIlroy also got overly aggressive at times, often short-siding himself. That was how he bogeyed the 4th.

He went on to bogey the 12th hole, and by the time he stood on the 13th tee, he sat at 2-over for the championship.

Yet, McIlroy bounced back with birdies at the 14th and the par-5 15th, with his last par-breaker of the day being a spectacular up-and-down out of the pot bunker.

“You know, two-over thru 12, to get it back to even for the day, I am pretty pleased,” McIlroy said. “I just needed to stay patient out there, it was not the easiest of days.”

Now McIlroy will get dinner tonight and rest, as his afternoon wave will go back out to Royal Liverpool for their second rounds early tomorrow morning.

The Northern Irishman tees off at 4:58 a.m. ET Friday, with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose once again joining him.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.