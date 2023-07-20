Viktor Hovland shakes off bird ‘sh*t’ to contend at Open Championship

Viktor Hovland is looking for his first major championship this week at the Open Championship. Royal Liverpool is giving a lot of guys a test. Hovland may have gotten a blessing during his round on Thursday.

When he addressed the ball for his second shot on the par-5 15th, a bird flew over and pooped on his arm. It shocked him, and he gave a brilliant one-liner. “I just got shat on,” Hovland said.

A bird just shit on Viktor Hovland. You can actually see the flyby. I shit you not. #TheOpenChampionship pic.twitter.com/RvUbhRW96f — Cork Gaines, Ph.D. (@CorkGaines) July 20, 2023

His caddie quickly cleaned him up, and Hovland didn’t freak out. He smiled and laughed about the whole thing. The old wise tale is that if a bird poops on someone, it’s good luck.

Will it be good luck for the rest of the week? It wasn’t too lucky on that hole. After he got cleaned up, Hovland hit his second shot 21 yards from the pin. He would eventually miss a short birdie putt but would save par.

The Norwegian golfer went out in 36 but found his footing on the back nine. Hovland made birdies on the par-4 11th and 12th holes. He made his third birdie on the par-4 16th. However, Hovland found some trouble on the par-5 18th.

His first shot was fine, but the approach went toward the out-of-bounds line immediately off the fairway. Hovland just narrowly stayed in bounds and hit his third onto the green, leaving him with a 45-foot birdie putt. He settled for par after missing his putt by just a foot.

Hovland carded a 1-under 70 for the first round of the Open Championship.

No one typically feels lucky in the moment when they get shit on by a bird. But he is in contention entering Friday’s second round. So, there’s that.