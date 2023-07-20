Justin Thomas’ quadruple bogey at The Open Championship leads to historically terrible round

Justin Thomas struggled severely during his first round at the Open Championship. He shot an atrocious 11-over 82 and seemingly could not catch a break.

The 82 is the worst round of Thomas’ professional career.

In his last major round at Los Angeles Country Club, he shot an 81. So his last two major rounds were in the 80s — it’s clear something is extremely off with Thomas’ game.

The two-time major winner has not looked like himself all season. He doesn’t look comfortable on the course. He is struggling off the tee and with his flat stick.

All day long, the pot bunkers toyed with Thomas. Multiple times throughout the round, he found himself inside and unable to conquer them.

JUSTIN THOMAS chips in…. the bunker

pic.twitter.com/07XqQ9vB5J — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) July 20, 2023

From his first tee shot, Thomas didn’t look right. But it got really bad on the par-5 18th

After already hitting his approach shot into the pot bunker covering the front of the hole, Thomas managed to go bunker to bunker.

️ ➡️ ️ Bunker to Bunker for Justin Thomas. He would go on to make a 9 on the par-5 18th. Shoots a round of 82 (+11). #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/rVN82yaLzm — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 20, 2023

He would be forced to play the ball backwards into the deep round. Ultimately, he carded a quadruple bogey nine.

Off the tee, he is No. 145 in strokes gained and around the green, he is No. 154 in the field. For strokes gained putting, he is No. 155.

Only one other player shot worse than Thomas — Taichi Kho shot an 83. Nothing is working right now for the former Alabama golfer. If the weather gets any worse, it could get even uglier.

The former Players champion openly expressed during his U.S. Open disaster how down on himself he was. It’s hard to imagine he is feeling any better after this round.