Jon Rahm goes nuclear on fans, media at Open Championship amid disregard with Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm entered Thursday’s opening round of the 151st Open Championship looking for his second major title of the season. He captured the Masters Tournament back in April. But things did not get off to the best start, as Rahm carded a 3-over 74.

That places him eight shots off the lead held by Tommy Fleetwood, Emiliano Grillo and 6-foot-8 amateur Christo Lamprecht.

Following his round, the Spaniard expressed his frustration and did not hold back either.

“I’m trying to walk and there’s way too many people in my way and I can’t go at my pace because they are in my way,” Rahm said visibly upset.

The fans weren’t the only ones that irked the Masters champion Thursday.

Jon Rahm is PISSED. Safe to say he's had it with the Rory McIlroy fan boys broadcasting golf and Rory-Mania in Liverpool. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/P9krxK5PRi — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) July 20, 2023

“Then I’m walking off 18 trying to deal with that unlucky moment... there’s somebody with a boom mic on my ass keeping up with Rory’s pace... that’s kind of the disregard that I existed.”

It’s nothing new for people to flock around McIlroy. In fact, hundreds swarmed him throughout his practice round Wednesday.

But to hear Rahm say he basically felt insignificant, as the current FedEx Cup points leader, speaks volumes.

The unlucky break Rahm is referring to on 18 was quite costly. Following a 333-yard drive into the fairway, the veteran golfer’s approach landed in a pot bunker up against the wall. He was forced to play back to the fairway, and was unable to get up and down from there, carding a six on the hole.

The pot bunkers were easily the story of the first day of The Open. Justin Thomas posted the worst score of his professional career with an 82. It actually took him nine strokes to find the bottom of the cup on 18.

They were far from the only ones who struggled in the sand. But Rahm expected better and is going to need a fantastic round Friday to have any chance going into the weekend.

He will tee Friday at 4:58am ET alongside McIlroy and Justin Rose.