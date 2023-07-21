Padraig Harrington quells beef notion with LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch after Open Championship gaffe

On the 5th hole Thursday at Royal Liverpool, Talor Gooch of LIV Golf walked prematurely off the tee, thus distracting Padraig Harrington during the first round of The Open Championship.

Because of this incident, Harrington reportedly told Gooch sharply, “Watch your feet,” as they left the teeing ground. The Irish Independent reported this incident initially.

The move bothered Harrington as he snap-pulled his tee shot left into a gorse bush. His errant drive led to a bogey-six on the easiest hole on the course.

But the good-hearted Irishman took to Twitter Thursday evening to completely squash the Irish Independent report.

“There’s nothing to see here,” Harrington tweeted after the round. “Unfortunately for me, I tilt my head up in my takeaway which gives me a rather wide field of vision. I got distracted by an early walk, which Taylor was very apologetic about and it never again.”

Harrington has always been transparent about his play, even admitting a lengthy bathroom break negatively impacted his Senior PGA Championship performance last May.

But he also has been accountable too.

He took full responsibility for his poor play Thursday at The Open.

“Not a great day on the links but none the less a great reception all round the course,” Harrington tweeted after his round. “Should of made more out of my play. Shot 74 for 3 over, tied 89.”

The Dubliner has long been one of the most popular players not just in Europe but across the entire world.

His calm demeanor, gentle humor, and ability to teach lessons on social media are just some of the many reasons he is so beloved.

Being a three-time major champion, which includes two Claret Jugs, helps too.

As for Gooch, he clearly meant no ill will and was obviously very apologetic for moving too early.

The Oklahoman is also a well-liked player, as he has seen a career resurgence with LIV Golf. Gooch has won three events this year in Adelaide, Australia, Singapore, and at Valderrama in Spain.

