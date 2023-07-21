Jon Rahm frustration boils over with massive hot mic F-Bomb at Open Championship

Jon Rahm has had a frustrating Open Championship, as the 2023 Masters Champion has not threatened to contend.

After opening with a disappointing 3-over 74, Rahm carded a 1-under 70 on Friday, which puts him at 2-over for the tournament through 36 holes.

His play thus far was perfectly summarized by his hot-mic moment on Royal Liverpool’s 10th hole, where he missed a short putt for par.

There’s also apparently no dump button on the world feed. pic.twitter.com/LaVhSPF60W — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 21, 2023

“F***!!” Rahm yelled, as the camera crews easily caught the expletive.

At the next hole, the tough par-4 10th, Rahm made another bogey, and it looked like he was on his way to missing the cut at Royal Liverpool.

But in true Rahm fashion, the strong Spaniard battled back, making four terrific pars through Hoylake’s difficult stretch early on the back nine.

Then, at the par-5 15th, Rahm took full advantage, making a birdie to get back to 2-over for the championship.

Two holes later, at the brand new but now iconic par-3 17th, Rahm knocked it close and walked away with another birdie.

On the last, Rahm gave himself a chance, but then missed another short putt for par, echoing similar sentiments to what he did on the 10th.

He walked off the 18th green with a 1-under par round of 70, leaving him at 2-over through 36 holes.

Luckily for Rahm, however, his walk off the 18th green Friday went smoother than the stroll he took off the 18th on Thursday evening.

After his opening round, Rahm expressed his anger with the media and broadcasters for chasing after Rory McIlroy, his fellow playing partner.

“I’m trying to deal with my unlucky moment on 18, and there is someone with a boom mic on my ass trying to keep up with Rory’s pace,” Rahm said after his round Thursday. “That’s kind of the disregard that I existed.”

This incident occurred immediately after McIlroy made an impossible up-and-down from the bunker, whereas Rahm failed to do so.

Thus, the two-time major champion bogeyed the 18th hole two days in a row.

Rahm may not have experienced the same frustration on the 18th Friday as he did on Thursday, but he will certainly head into the weekend with a sour taste.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.